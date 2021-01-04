'Trade Him': Father Of Kings' Fox Chimes In After Bagley's Father Deletes Trade RequestA day after the father of Kings big man Marvin Bagley III tweeted and deleted a request to the team to trade his son, the father of Sacramento's star point guard De'Aaron Fox has also called for Bagley's trade.

Derek Carr Rallies Raiders to 32-31 Win Over Broncos In Season FinaleA late Derek Carr rally lifted the Las Vegas Raiders over the Denver Broncos in Sunday's season finale.

Loss To Seahawks Brings 49ers' Disappointing, Injury-Plagued 2020 Season To An EndAfter an injury-plagued campaign that ended with more than a month on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are happy finally to put the disappointing 2020 season behind them.

Marvin Bagley's Father Calls For Trade 'ASAP' After Kings' Loss To Rockets SaturdayIn a now-deleted tweet, the father of Kings big man Marvin Bagley III requested the team trade his son following Sacramento's loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.