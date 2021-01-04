  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California News, Coronavirus Vaccine

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California officials have granted dentists an emergency waiver to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state faces distribution issues of the shots while cases continue to surge.

The order issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs allows licensed dentists to inoculate people 16 and older with FDA-approved vaccines if they complete training programs provided by the Centers for Disease Control.

Dentists would also be allowed to administer epinephrine or diphenhydramine in the event of a severe allergic reaction.

Under the order, dentists must also comply with federal and state reporting requirements, which include providing documentation to the patient’s primary care provider, along with entering information into the immunization registry.

READ MORE ON CBSSF.COM

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments
  1. fiddlestix says:
    January 4, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    And how many dentists asked to do this? I can’t imagine very many, more red tape and insurance to deal with. Not worth it

    Reply

Leave a Reply