SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California officials have granted dentists an emergency waiver to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state faces distribution issues of the shots while cases continue to surge.
The order issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs allows licensed dentists to inoculate people 16 and older with FDA-approved vaccines if they complete training programs provided by the Centers for Disease Control.
Dentists would also be allowed to administer epinephrine or diphenhydramine in the event of a severe allergic reaction.
Under the order, dentists must also comply with federal and state reporting requirements, which include providing documentation to the patient’s primary care provider, along with entering information into the immunization registry.
More from CBS Sacramento:
And how many dentists asked to do this? I can’t imagine very many, more red tape and insurance to deal with. Not worth it