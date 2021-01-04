SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A state senator from Riverside County introduced measures aimed at prohibiting fines against small businesses for not complying with coronavirus regulations.
The proposed bills come at a time COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are surging. Some California counties and cities are choosing to not enforce the state’s orders. Most of the state remains under stay-at-home orders as ICU capacity dips below 15%.
READ: Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Denounces Big NYE Party Held At Granite Bay Mansion
Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) says Senate Concurrent Resolution 5\ would end the state of emergency in California and give local governments more authority to handle the pandemic, instead of the state.
Senate Bill 102 would prohibit regulatory boards and agencies in the Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from revoking licenses or penalizing small business owners who do not comply with COVID-19 orders.
“Business owners are draining their finances to comply with COVID regulations, and the Governor has continued to change the rules with no data to support his mandates,” Melendez said in a press release Monday.
More from CBS Sacramento:
“Business owners are draining their finances to comply with COVID regulations, and the Governor has continued to change the rules with no data to support his mandates,” Melendez said in a press release Monday.” She is a hero and deserves the Metal of Freedom.
The FDA today joined The WHO and Dr.Fauci in admitting there is a notable risk of false results from the standard PCR-Test used to define whether an individual is a COVID “Case” or not.
1. Experts compiled three datasets with officials from the states of Massachusetts, New York and Nevada that conclude:“Up to 90% of the people who tested positive did not carry a virus.”
2. The Wadworth Center, a New York State laboratory, analyzed the results of its July tests at the request of the NYT: 794 positive tests with a Ct of 40: “With a Ct threshold of 35, approximately half of these PCR tests would no longer be considered positive,” said the NYT. “And about 70% would no longer be considered positive with a Ct of 30! “
3. An appeals court in Portugal has ruled that the PCR process is not a reliable test for Sars-Cov-2, and therefore any enforced quarantine based on those test results is unlawful.
4. A new study from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, found that at 25 cycles of amplification, 70% of PCR test “positives” are not “cases” since the virus cannot be cultured, it’s dead. And by 35: 97% of the positives are non-clinical.
5. PCR is not testing for disease, it’s testing for a specific RNA pattern and this is the key pivot. When you crank it up to 25, 70% of the positive results are not really “positives” in any clinical sense, since it cannot make you or anyone else sick
So, in summary, with regard to our current “casedemic”, positive tests as they are counted today do not indicate a “case” of anything. They indicate that viral RNA was found in a nasal swab. It may be enough to make you sick, but according to the New York Times and their experts, probably won’t. And certainly not sufficient replication of the virus to make anyone else sick. But you will be sent home for ten days anyway, even if you never have a sniffle. And this is the number the media breathlessly reports… and is used to fearmonger mask mandates and lockdowns nationwide…”
Take off the stupid mask, it is a symbol of your submission to the hoax. There is no pandemic, there never was. The media has been lying to you dummies. Stand for something or fall for anything.
Someone in the legislature that is sane. Thank you for standing with the people! Thank you for admitting the obvious, there is no science to support the covid fraud.