SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eleven people were arrested Wednesday during demonstrations at the State Capitol in Sacramento, police said.
Sacramento is one of the many cities across the country where Trump supporters have protested the presidential election vote count. Protesters carrying flags and signs gathered at the capitol Wednesday morning to hear a live broadcast of President Trump from Washington, D.C. Many people were chanting “stop the steal” and asked people to sign the petitions to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.
Sacramento police reported clashes between demonstrators at the capitol and say officers worked to keep the opposing groups separated. By 2 p.m. police say most of the demonstrators had dispersed but a high police presence remains in and around the State Capitol for the time being.
Police say 11 people were arrested on charges related to the illegal possession of pepper spray. One demonstrator was reportedly assaulted, but police say no injuries were reported.
In total, Sacramento police say 200 officers were assigned to the demonstration Wednesday.
A large crowd out here at Capitol. Many people chanting “Stop the Steal” & asking people to sign the recall Newsom petitions. pic.twitter.com/sfxmoCeA5g
— Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) January 6, 2021
Some roads in the area have been closed due to the protest.
Heavy police presence remains in the area of the Capitol. Some arrests have been made for individuals carrying pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/PpMF8FgU9s
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 6, 2021
The unleaded way is via the Courts, but the Courts are bought off, so, as has happened throuhout history, it shall be the leaded way, and the people shall vote with machines of their choosing and they shall vote often…like the Dominion machines did LOL! Someone should tell Dominion CEO where real power comes from, he should know, being a Mao leftist to the core.
Thats what you get when you sell your country to china, steal an election and force communism upon a free people. This once great nation may well be done. Learn mandarin and learn to lick the boots of your chinese masters or not. Yo aint seen nothing yet. Once they (china joe and co.) get it they will declare “you” (conservatives) an enemy and turn your own tax payed “authorities,” in cahoots with BLM/Antifa loose on you. Stay tuned.
The real Terrorists came out to play today, it seems. Sedition. These anarchist extremists have now painted the whole MAGA crowd as having no patriotic claims to stake.
One side has demonized the other side for years. One side is unwilling to meet in the middle. One side got pushed far enough
In my 78 years I’ve seen a lot of riots but not today either here or in D.C. It is no mystery to me what is fake news…this is fake news