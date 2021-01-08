  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Placer County News, Solano County News

AUBURN (CBS13) — A Fairfield man with three outstanding warrants was arrested last week after an early morning traffic stop in Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over 44-year-old Christopher White around 2 a.m. on Jan. 4.

During the traffic stop on Lincoln Way in Auburn, the deputy learned White had two outstanding warrants out of Solano County and another outstanding warrant in Placer County.

The deputy reportedly found burglary tools, hypodermic needles, methamphetamine, pepper spray and a handgun during a search of White’s vehicle.

He was arrested for his three warrants as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm, mace, and possessing burglary tools, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

