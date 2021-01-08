Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating two shootings that occurred around the same time Friday night in different parts of the city.
Police say both shootings happened around 8:30 p.m., one in the 3500 block of Del Paso Boulevard and the other about 16 miles away in the 7800 block of Center Parkway.
Officials say there was one victim in each shooting. Both victims were shot in the leg, police said, and were conscious when they were taken to area hospitals.
No other information about the victims or possible suspects has been released.
Police do not think the shootings are related.
