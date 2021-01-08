SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A San Juan Unified School District employee has died due to COVID-19, officials say.
According to the district, the employee’s death – which happened during the winter break – marks the first known death of a current employee from the virus.
It’s unclear in what capacity the employee worked at the school district.
District-wide, San Juan Unified’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that a total of 22 students and 21 staff have tested positive. There have also been a total of 47 student and 46 staff exposures, according to the dashboard.
Back in December, San Juan Unified had planned to return schools to a modified in-person learning plan. However, with coronavirus cases across California and the region skyrocketing, the decision was made to delay that plan.
