By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A neighborhood right behind the Arden Fair Mall was told to shelter in place due to a suspect search early Friday morning.

Sacramento police say a perimeter was established near Bowling Green Drive and Yorkshire Road as officers searched for a suspect wanted for a domestic violence incident.

Several drones could be seen in the air and a SWAT team also responded to the neighborhood.

The suspect was reported jumping from backyard to backyard to avoid officers. Officers also said the suspect was possibly armed.

Officers took the suspect into custody just after 7 a.m. The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.

Police note that the incident is not related to a homicide investigation also underway just a few blocks away.

