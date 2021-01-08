WATCH:Gov. Newsom announces the state's budget for fiscal year 2020-21
By CBS13 Staff
TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man wanted for a November 2020 shooting that left a Turlock man dead has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Back on Nov. 16, 2020, Turlock police say they responded to the 1600 block of Lander Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, 39-year-old Joel Lopez Guzman was found to have been shot multiple times.

Guzman was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have been gathering evidence, obtaining search warrants and interviewing witnesses ever since. Their work led them to identify the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Turlock resident Jeramie Hoover.

An arrest warrant under homicide and carjacking charges was issued for Hoover, but detectives soon discovered that he had gone to Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Hoover was pulled over and arrested by the Okmulgee Police Department. He is now awaiting extradition back to Stanislaus County.

