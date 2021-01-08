  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 5, Woodland News, Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A big rig driver escaped being hurt after the trailer they were hauling somehow detached and crashed down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, just outside of Woodland.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a FedEx truck ended up detached from its trailer. The trailer then fell down the side of the freeway and flipped over.

Authorities say the driver is OK.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Traffic through the area is not affected.

Comments

Leave a Reply