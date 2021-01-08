Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A big rig driver escaped being hurt after the trailer they were hauling somehow detached and crashed down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Friday morning.
The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, just outside of Woodland.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a FedEx truck ended up detached from its trailer. The trailer then fell down the side of the freeway and flipped over.
Authorities say the driver is OK.
Traffic through the area is not affected.