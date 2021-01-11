Gov. Newsom Announces Plans Loosening Of Tiers To Help Distribute COVID VaccineGovernor Newsom said Monday the state is making changes to its COVID-19 vaccination plan in order to vaccinate more Californians.

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 Update: California Reaches 30K-Death MilestoneData from Johns Hopkins University reports over 30,000 deaths in California. There are over 2.6 million cases in the state.

25 minutes ago

FBI Warns State Capitols To Be On Heightening Alert When Biden Sworn InThe FBI is warning states that there could be violent attacks at their capitols on the day President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

26 minutes ago

University Of California Planning To Resume In-Person Classes In Fall 2021A statement Monday from the UC president's office said that, while COVID vaccines will soon become available to faculty, staff, and students, UC was remaining vigilant in critical prevention efforts. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Man Arrested In Knights Landing Accused Of Driving Stolen Vehicle, Gun ChargesA man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and illegally had guns, say deputies. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago