SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CBS News is reporting the U.S. Army has asked the Secret Service to help with new background checks on some soldiers who may be assigned to security for the Presidential inauguration.

At least 10 Capitol police officers are under investigation in connection to last week’s assault, including one who was seen posing with rioters. And police departments across the country are investigating officers who may have used social media to support the violence. That includes the Los Angeles and Oakland Police Departments.

CBS13 reached out to local law enforcement agencies and none are launching new background checks on their own officers.

If any officer were to openly support the U.S. Capitol violence, Assemblymember Jim Cooper says they would need to be “rooted out.”

Assemblymember Cooper is a retired Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Captain and says he is confident the Capitol is handling safety measures correctly

CBS13’s Steve Large asked Cooper if there should be new background checks for officers assigned to protect the Capitol.

Large: “Should law enforcement agencies be scrutinizing officers on their social media right now?”

Cooper: “They’re scrutinized regardless. When you’re a brand new hire they look at your social media, your Facebook, see how it is.”

Large: “Is it time for another background check, another round of background checks?”

Cooper: “Well a lot of those things are collectively bargained, so that’s something that has to be worked out. I think that with anything, most of the people that work in law enforcement are very good people.”

The California Office of Emergency Service and the CHP issued a joint statement tonight reading in part, “…our collective agencies are working closely together and remain vigilant to respond to potential threats that may occur anywhere in the state, including the Capitol…”

A Capitol building bracing for violence, as lawmakers and law enforcement seek to keep the peace.

“They’re going to make sure they protect that Capitol,” Cooper said.

Tuesday was the second day back at the Capitol for state lawmakers. Cooper says all lawmakers did get a briefing on security.

