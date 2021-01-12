  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Ceres News

CERES (CBS13) — Authorities say two young men were hurt in a shooting at a Ceres park on Monday.

Ceres police say, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road to investigate a report of someone on the ground with gunshot wounds. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Investigators believe the man was shot at Strawberry Fields Park nearby. Shell casings and other forensic evidence was soon found at the park.

Officers soon learned that another victim from the shooting, a 19-year-old man, had shown up at a hospital in Turlock.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The names of the shooting victims have also not yet been released. The 18-year-old is recovering in the ICU after having surgery, police say, while the 19-year-old’s condition was unknown.