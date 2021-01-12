CERES (CBS13) — Authorities say two young men were hurt in a shooting at a Ceres park on Monday.
Ceres police say, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road to investigate a report of someone on the ground with gunshot wounds. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times.
Investigators believe the man was shot at Strawberry Fields Park nearby. Shell casings and other forensic evidence was soon found at the park.
Officers soon learned that another victim from the shooting, a 19-year-old man, had shown up at a hospital in Turlock.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Sacramento Law Enforcement Preparing For Possible Armed Protests As Inauguration Nears
- Cell Phone Video Shows Bullet Holes, Blood Inside Groveland Home After Police Shootout
- Fairfield First Responders Helping Fight Coronavirus Surge In Southern California
The names of the shooting victims have also not yet been released. The 18-year-old is recovering in the ICU after having surgery, police say, while the 19-year-old’s condition was unknown.