Deputy Shoots, Kills Mountain Lion That Kept Following Family On Trail Near PlacervilleA deputy had to shoot and kill a mountain lion that was following a family and couldn’t be scared away, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sacramento Law Enforcement Preparing For Possible Armed Protests As Inauguration NearsAfter rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the FBI is warning all 50 capital cities of potentially armed protests as inauguration day nears.

Man, 22, Identified As Person Killed In North Sacramento ShootingThe man killed in a North Sacramento shooting last week has been identified.

Amid Vaccination Push, El Dorado County Offers Limited Doses To General PopulationIn El Dorado County, people have a limited opportunity to jump in line to get a vaccine.