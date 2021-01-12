STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are clearing out a storage unit linked to Monday’s search of a Stockton home that possibly contained explosives.
RELATED: Stockton Neighborhood Evacuated As FBI, Sheriff’s Bomb Team Searched Home
On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was out at a storage unit off Eight Mile Road and Highway 99 to search the place.
Officials say it’s not clear if there are actually dangerous items in the unit, but the EOD team is out there as a precaution.
Businesses in the immediate area have also been evacuated. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Sacramento Law Enforcement Preparing For Possible Armed Protests As Inauguration Nears
- Cell Phone Video Shows Bullet Holes, Blood Inside Groveland Home After Police Shootout
- Fairfield First Responders Helping Fight Coronavirus Surge In Southern California
A Stockton neighborhood along the 2400 block of W. Sonoma Avenue had to be evacuated on Monday as deputies cleared a home linked to a man – 50-year-old James Towels – suspected of throwing an explosive device at a church.