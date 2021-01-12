  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are clearing out a storage unit linked to Monday’s search of a Stockton home that possibly contained explosives.

RELATED: Stockton Neighborhood Evacuated As FBI, Sheriff’s Bomb Team Searched Home

On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was out at a storage unit off Eight Mile Road and Highway 99 to search the place.

Officials say it’s not clear if there are actually dangerous items in the unit, but the EOD team is out there as a precaution.

Businesses in the immediate area have also been evacuated. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

More from CBS Sacramento:

A Stockton neighborhood along the 2400 block of W. Sonoma Avenue had to be evacuated on Monday as deputies cleared a home linked to a man – 50-year-old James Towels – suspected of throwing an explosive device at a church.