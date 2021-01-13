House Impeaches Trump For Capitol Riot In Historic Bipartisan RebukeThe House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead, cementing his place in history as the only president to be impeached twice in a bipartisan rebuke that was approved with unprecedented speed.

Sacramento Zoo Reopening On Friday After Stay-At-Home Order LiftedThe Sacramento Zoo is planning to open by the end of the week now that the stay-at-home order for the region has been lifted.

All Californians 65 And Older Can Now Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Officials SayCalifornia is making a push to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.

Restaurants Cautiously Optimistic As Greater Sacramento Region Stay-At-Home Orders LiftedCounties in the Greater Sacramento region are moving back into the purple tier after the stay-at-home order was lifted Tuesday.