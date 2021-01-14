SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a combination of cases from Wednesday and Thursday.

The state reported 35,930 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is a 1.3% increase from Wednesday. There were also 552 more deaths reported, which is a 1.8% increase from Wednesday.

There were 287,715 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,816,969, while the total number of deaths is 31,654.

As of Thursday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 13.4%, which is a 1.1% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 37,130,366 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,210 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 340 people or 1.5% fewer than Wednesday.

There are 1,094 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is an 89-bed decrease from Wednesday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

More from CBS Sacramento: