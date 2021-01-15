RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An armed standoff is reportedly unfolding at a hotel in Rancho Cordova.
Around 1 p.m. a man called 911 after another man threatened him with a knife at the Best Western Plus at 10713 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova. The man believed to be armed with the knife then reportedly barricaded himself inside of a room, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.
Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County Sheriff Department deputies are at the hotel urging the man to come out They say they believe the man is alone inside the room.
A few people have been evacuated from their rooms. No one has been injured in the incident.