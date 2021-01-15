White Sox Finalize Deal With Athletics Closer HendriksLiam Hendriks saw the talent the Chicago White Sox had and knew he wanted to join the team. The move became official on Friday.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

San Jose Sharks Open Season With 4-3 Shootout Win Over Arizona CoyotesMartin Jones stopped Clayton Keller in a shootout and the San Jose Sharks bounced back after Arizona's Phil Kessel scored with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, beating the Coyotes 4-3 Thursday night.

49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh Becomes Jets New Head CoachThe New York Jets were searching for a leader, someone who could bring a frustrated, playoff-starved franchise back to respectability. They think they found their guy in Robert Saleh.