(CBS13/CNN) — Mega Millions’ estimated $750 million jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be its second-largest ever.
No ticket matched all numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing also failed to have any ticket matching all six numbers, pushing that jackpot to an estimated $640 million.
Although no one took home the big prize, the Powerball drawing was still fruitful for some. Powerball announced a $2 million winning ticket, which matched five numbers and used a power play multiplier, was sold in Virginia.
Ten $1 million tickets were won throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas.
Powerball’s Saturday $640 million drawing will be the fifth-largest in its history – and the highest amount it’s been in nearly two years.
The record for largest jackpots in US lotto history are just north of $1.5 billion. A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016. A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.
