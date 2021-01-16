FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — There was a strong police presence outside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s house in Fair Oaks Saturday.

With warnings of unrest in the capital city over the next few days, California Highway Patrol officers stood guard outside the governor’s Fair Oaks mansion.

In a video posted to Twitter, a user showed dozens of officers in riot gear standing in a line outside the driveway. Several people stood opposite of the officers. There have not been any reports of protests or incidents at the residence.

#FairOaks #California

Massive police presence in riot gear outside of CA Governor Gavin Newsom’s Mansion. pic.twitter.com/mKJFmrv1SD — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 16, 2021

About 20 minutes away in Downtown Sacramento, National Guard troops and CHP officers are keeping the capitol grounds safe. The Sacramento Police Department is in charge of keeping the rest of downtown safe.

With eyes on the capitol ahead of potential violence and civil unrest, the CHP is now placing all uniformed officers on tactical alert.

An FBI spokesperson told CBS13 there have not been any specific, credible threats towards the state, the region, or the city of Sacramento.

“We don’t have any credible threats or specific threats against the state capitol,” Special Agent in Charge, Sean Ragan said.

Photos: State capitol prepares for protests

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Zip ties attached to a crowd barrier outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks walk outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence A "Warning" sign attached to a crowd barrier outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence A "Warning" sign attached to a crowd barrier outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

His own agency did receive warnings that groups may plan a copycat attack on all 50 state capitols.

READ MORE: FBI Readies For Potential Protest At State Capitol