FBI: No Planned Confrontations Between Groups During Possible ProtestsThe head of the FBI in Sacramento said there are not planned fights between groups on the horizon, nor are there credible threats to the public they're aware of leading up to the inauguration.

2 hours ago

Newly Reopened Sacramento Businesses Bracing For ProtestsDespite the stay-at-home order just ending, businesses who hoped to attract business are now facing uncertainty as the city braces for protests in advance of the inauguration.

2 hours ago

Vandals Deface Billboard Honoring Police In Sutter CountyA billboard showing support for local officers was defaced with graffiti. But the community is coming together to fight the hate with love.

3 hours ago

Confusion Surrounds COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution In CaliforniaWho can get the COVID-19 vaccine depends on who you talk to and where you live, and it could change soon. This is causing a lot of confusion for Californians. The state has been given 3.5 million doses of the vaccine, but so far only 1 million have been given out.

3 hours ago

1-2 Suspects Outstanding After Officer-Involved Shooting In CarmichaelPolice are searching an area of Carmichael for 1-2 suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of an officer Friday (1/15). There are townhomes and at least one apartment complex in the area.

3 hours ago