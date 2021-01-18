AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — It may be January, but Cal Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Northern California.

Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit reported on Monday morning that their crews were at the scene of a half-acre vegetation fire at the end of Salt Springs Road in rural Amador County.

Firefighters say there are strong winds in the area at the moment, as well as heavy fuels, but they are making good progress.

The fire’s forward progress was stopped just before 9 a.m., Cal Fire reported. Crews are remaining at the scene to build the fireline and keep extinguishing burning material inside the perimeter.

Further south into the San Joaquin Valley, Pacific Gas and Electric Company had warned that a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff could go into effect on Monday as a high wind event, with dry conditions, was forecasted. Parts of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties were given warnings.

Gusty winds are expected to continue across Northern California on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty north winds will continue today in the Sacramento Valley, particularly along the western edge. Strong northeast winds will increase over the northern #SierraNevada this evening. Be careful if you're out! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bziBTusYop — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2021

Jarbo Gap in Butte County had already reported gusting up to 77 mph early Monday morning.

Forecasters say strong northeast winds are expected to increase over the Sierra into the evening.