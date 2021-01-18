PATTERSON (CBS13) — A San Jose man has died after crashing his motorcycle near Patterson over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers got a report of an accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road, west of Diablo Grande Parkway. As medics got to the scene, they found that a single motorcycle was involved.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says.
Investigators believe the rider was approaching a bend in the roadway when he, for an unknown reason, crossed over into the opposite lane and then crashed into a metal pole fence off the shoulder.
Officers say the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.
The name of the rider has not been released at this point, but CHP says he was a 49-year-old man from San Jose.