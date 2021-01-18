DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Cal Fire and Truckee firefighters performed a backcountry medical rescue at Donner Summit Monday afternoon after a sledding accident.
Cal Fire says the victim sustained a significant leg injury in the incident and had to be extricated up a steep, snow-covered slope.
Crews from Truckee and Cal Fire used a rope system and stokes to extract the patient. Truckee Fire paramedics eventually took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Rescue crews say travelers are heading to the great outdoors for lockdown relief and putting a strain on local search and rescue agencies, which are warning visitors to be cautious.
