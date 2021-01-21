GALT (CBS13) – A sexually violent predator could soon be released in Sacramento County just outside Galt city limits.

The district attorney’s office says the man is Joshua Bryan Cooley. He has no ties to the area, so why is there a proposal to release him?”

“In this case, we think this is a poor proposal,” said Loren Thompson.

Right now, there is concern from people who live on the same street where a sexually violent predator may soon be their neighbor on Harvey road.

The district attorney alerting the community about Joshua Bryan Cooley, who, according to public records, was charged in Humboldt County in multiple cases of sexual battery, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a minor.

Barbara Greer hopes the proposal doesn’t go through.

“There’s families everywhere around this property, there’s minor children directly across the street, there’s a minor child directly next door,” she said.

Some are wondering, why the Galt area? William Laureles is the founder of Lighthouse 9 Consulting, advocating for the rehabilitation of people convicted of a sexual offense and assisting them during their transition back into society.

He says convicted offenders can get help and says housing is often a challenge. We asked why Galt is being proposed.

“That’s always the question is why this town but it’s got to be somewhere,” he said.

He says any desirable location is where there is recovery help.

“The best place to be is where services are available where a person can come home and they can continue their recovery development,” he explained.

Loren Thompson lives on the same road where Cooley is proposed to move-in and is pushing to keep him out.

“A sexual offender is one thing. This person is a sexually violent predator and has a propensity to re-offend,” he said

A hearing is set for next week for public comment on the release of Cooley.