MANTECA (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man on probation after he was found with a gun and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Manteca Police Department said on Thursday.
Donald Baker III, 25, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several drug- and firearm-related charges.
Manteca police said officers pulled a vehicle over on Monday night just before 10 p.m. along W. Lathrop Road due to a registration violation.
Baker was the passenger in the vehicle and was found with a loaded magazine and loaded handgun, in addition to an unloaded black powder revolver under his seat, authorities said.
The methamphetamine was located in a backpack that belonged to Baker, police said.
Baker is scheduled to be arraigned in Manteca court on February 4, 2021.
More from CBS Sacramento: