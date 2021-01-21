  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Manteca News

MANTECA (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man on probation after he was found with a gun and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Manteca Police Department said on Thursday.

Mugshot of Donald Baker III, 25, of Manteca (credit: Manteca Police Department)

Donald Baker III, 25, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several drug- and firearm-related charges.

Manteca police said officers pulled a vehicle over on Monday night just before 10 p.m. along W. Lathrop Road due to a registration violation.

Baker was the passenger in the vehicle and was found with a loaded magazine and loaded handgun, in addition to an unloaded black powder revolver under his seat, authorities said.

The methamphetamine was located in a backpack that belonged to Baker, police said.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned in Manteca court on February 4, 2021.

More from CBS Sacramento: