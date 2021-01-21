CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Authorities have released video footage and more details about a Carmichael shooting last weekend that left one gang member and a detective in the hospital.

Video footage captured at the apartment complex shows a crowded parking lot area at the time of the shooting. Fifty-five shots were fired.

You see the suspect, with a gun, carrying a child to a car and driving away. That suspect drove to an apartment on Ranger Way. There, undercover detectives in two different cars pulled that suspect over and approached him.

The suspect reportedly shot the detective and got out of the car and fired again. The detective returned fire, hitting the suspect and killing him.

Detectives say he was a 25-year-old Kershawn Geiger, a known gang member with a history of serious crimes. He was on parole at the time.

The passenger was also arrested.

The gang detective who was shot is a 15-year veteran of the force. He was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home.

The department says because they were undercover detectives, their cars didn’t have cameras. We don’t know if the detectives were wearing cameras, because body cam video was not released.

Click here to watch the full 11-minute video provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

