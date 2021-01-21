SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) — California spent nearly $19 million for a week’s worth of high security around the state Capitol and other locations because of fears of civil unrest surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden, officials said citing preliminary estimates Thursday.

National Guard troops began standing down Thursday, but “state and local law enforcement will maintain a heightened posture over the coming days,” said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Temporary fencing installed around the Capitol will stay up at least for the rest of the week.

Just one supporter of departing President Donald Trump was present as Biden took his oath of office Wednesday, a man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat who would only identify himself as “Joe” from Brentwood in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I thanked all the police for coming out for me,” Joe said. “I think they’ve gone way overboard.”

Small groups of black-clad counter-protesters wearing helmets and carrying shields had gathered at nearby parks, and more than 50 marched near the Capitol. But there were no confrontations as dozens of police and soldiers guarded every entrance behind a 6-foot (1.8 meter) chain-link fence.

Demonstration near California State Capitol during Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 20: A little after noon a small group of antifa demonstrators marched from a nearby park to the Capitol complex, on January 20, 2021 in Sacramento, California, United States. They chanted slogans at the assembled law enforcement before leaving without any disturbance. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Demonstration near California State Capitol during Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 20: A heavy police and California National Guard presence was on display around California State Capitol during Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, on January 20, 2021 in Sacramento, California, United States. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

State Capitols Brace For Right-Wing Violence Members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wearing protective masks stand outside the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI warns that pro-Trump protests are planned at U.S. statehouses before the presidential inauguration. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A truck drove past the counter-demonstrators flying an American flag and playing the national anthem.

Sacramento police say one vehicle was confronting demonstrators as they marched. A person inside the vehicle was cited for possession of pepper spray. Another vehicle was reported to have Molotov cocktails. Police stopped the vehicle and a search turned up no such devices.

Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized 1,000 members of the National Guard to safeguard the Capitol and other vital infrastructure, at a cost of $3.4 million for staffing, fuel, and travel, the state Department of Finance said Thursday.

But the bulk was $15.4 million in extra costs for the California Highway Patrol, which went on “tactical alert” five days before the inauguration. Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said that was necessary to provide maximum department resources to protect public safety along with state buildings.

The CHP’s cost included temporary fencing and lighting around the Capitol in addition to extra staffing.

Ferguson said the heavy security “was an effective deterrent to vandalism and other potentially unlawful activity.”

More than 200 California National Guard troops headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday aboard four C-130 aircraft to help protect the U.S. Capitol, which was stormed by Trump supporters earlier this month.

The federal government is paying the cost of that national deployment.

