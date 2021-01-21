  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grass fire off Garden Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which started just after 1 p.m., is near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire says several of their crews are at the scene.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.

No other information has been released.