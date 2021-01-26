Kobe Bryant's Wife, Vanessa, Shares Moving Letter From Late-Daughter Gianna's Friend On Anniversary Of Fatal Helicopter CrashThe sports world is remembering Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Torrey Pines Profile: Municipal Beauty Is Home For Farmers Insurance OpenPerched along the magnificent Pacific coast, Torrey Pines' North and South Courses challenge the PGA Tour's best in a serene setting.

Kings End Losing Streak With Win Over Knicks 103-94Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 103-94 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.

Bills-Chiefs Preview: Patrick Mahomes Says He's Cleared To Play In AFC ChampionshipPatrick Mahomes has reportedly cleared concussion protocol, as the Bills and Chiefs get ready to battle for the AFC Championship.