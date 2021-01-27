SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former Sacramento Republican leader who was charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol will remain in federal custody.
Jorge Riley made his first appearance in Sacramento federal court Wednesday. Judge Carolyn K. Delaney ordered him to be transported to Washington D.C. on three charges related to the siege.
Riley resigned from his position as a local Republican leader within the California Republican Assembly after a video of him admitting his actions was shared on social media.
“We pushed our way to Nancy Pelosi’s office and went further and further,” he said in the video. Riley talked in detail about the violence. “I got pepper-sprayed three times,” he said.
He also talked about breaching the building and pushing past police officers.
A spokesperson for the California Republican Assembly told CBS13 he believes anyone who participates in violence like this should be prosecuted.
Two other people are facing charges in connection to the riot on Jan. 6. Colusa County woman Valerie Elaine Ehrke faced a federal judge in Sacramento last week on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, and Rocklin man Tommy Allan is accused of stealing documents from Mitch McConnell’s desk and a flag from Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot.
