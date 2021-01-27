By Elisabeth Smith
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a Sacramento strip mall Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department says the vehicle crashed into a vacant storefront and an adjacent business on the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

Firefighters say a homeless man was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

No other information about the crash was released.

