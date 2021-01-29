TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 126-124 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Rookie Tyrese Haliburton recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. He also added six rebounds, one block and one steal.

Buddy Hield had 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (8-10) in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury. Sacramento shot 55% overall to offset nine fourth-quarter turnovers.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for the Raptors (7-12). Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists.

Barnes scored 13 points in the first quarter, nine during a 17-2 run that carried into the second quarter and left Sacramento with a 17-point lead.

The Kings led 68-58 after a first half in which they shot 54.8%. Sacramento led by 18 at one point and by double digits throughout the second half until Yuta Watanabe’s 3-pointer brought the Raptors within seven with 6:02 remaining.

A layup by Watanabe got the Raptors within one with 1:08 left, but Haliburton answered with a 3-pointer for Sacramento, putting Toronto into a fouling mode in the final 44 seconds.

The Raptors had set a franchise scoring record in a 144-123 win at Sacramento on Jan. 8.