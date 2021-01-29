LIVE OAK (CBS13) – A child molestation investigation has landed an arrest of a Live Oak resident, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
Heriberto “Eddie” Ramirez, 46, is being held on $500,000 bail and faces charges several charges related to child sex abuse., authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said it first received reports of the alleged child molestation back on December 12, 2020. Detectives discovered evidence that yielded probable cause for the arrest of Ramirez.
Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court on February 1.
