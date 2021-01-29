SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Resorts are bracing for an influx of skiers and snowboarders looking to enjoy fresh powder after this week’s winter storm.

Many looking to head to the snow were delayed Thursday as a lot of people could not make it up to the mountain due to the severe weather.

“The snow was just like skiing on whip cream, so very soft,” said Laura Denhaan.

Denhaan waited an extra day to hit the ski lifts after snowfall shut Interstate 80 down for hours Thursday.

“We had to wait in Colfax and they opened up sometime between 3 and 4 and we didn’t get on the road till 4 a.m.,” Denhaan said.

Fresh snowfall is prompting some riders at Boreal to get a head start on the weekend.

“Tomorrow will be insane we made it up early and took half of the day off and got here in time,” said Connie Iglesias.

The resort is operating at reduced capacity, requires riders to wear a mask and get their lift tickets ahead of time.

They saw five feet of fresh powder, keeping the ski resort busy in more ways than one, according to Max Gaal, Senior Manager of Mountain Sports at Boreal.

“We have been working around the clock to deal with this storm. Over the last few days we have seen approximately five feet of snow and it is a ton of work to move it around and make sure it’s safe,” he said.

This week’s winter storm, leaving first-time skiers and snowboarders coming back for more.

“It’s beautiful, it’s amazing and I think it made it a lot more fun and I think a little bit easier because it’s so fluffy, compared to icy,” said Leah Morales.