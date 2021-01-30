RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A driver fled after striking two people, killing one, in a Racho Cordova parking lot on Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The scene was at a business parking lot along the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard, near the Mather Field Road exit off of Highway 50. The sheriff’s office said a caller shortly after 9 p.m. said the man was lying unconscious after a vehicle struck him and drove away.
Deputies found the man with significant body trauma and fire personnel declared him dead at the scene, authorities said. A second man who was also hit by the vehicle was located with minor injuries and is expected to recover.
The sheriff’s office said investigators gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, but there was no available suspect information.
