SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — She’s got her diploma and her loans are due, but Sarah Stevenson, a cosmetology graduate from Shingle Springs, says the state is keeping her from getting her license.

“All I want is to take my test and to get licensed,” said Stevenson.

After logging in 1,600 hours of training and spending more than $20,000, Stevenson just wants to start cutting hair. She graduated in October but the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering won’t grant her a license until she passes the state exam.

The pandemic has stopped all testing.

”I’ve reached out to numerous salons and they’re like, ’I really want you to be a stylist here, so come back when you get your license,’” Stevenson said.

We’ve learned that 6,500 California Cosmetology graduates are waiting to take that test.

“It’s just not fair,” Stevenson said.

The state says the stay-at-home orders kept them from offering the tests. But with those orders now lifted, they’re working through a massive backlog.

The Board says testing will resume this week at the Fairfield location and next week at the Glendale location.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sarah says she can’t get rescheduled soon enough.

“I’m ready to go to work. I want to work, I’m hungry to work. But I’m in a position where legally I can’t,” she said.

The Cosmetology board says it’s now looking for ways to increase testing to clear the backlog. Tests also are backed up for other industries including contractors, dental hygienists and real estate agents.

Full statements from the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering and the California Contractors State License Board are below.