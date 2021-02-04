VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A SWAT team has responded to a Vacaville neighborhood due to a wanted parolee who has apparently barricaded himself in a home.
The scene is along the 300 block of W. Monte Vista Avenue.
Vacaville police say the incident started a little after noon. The suspect is a man who is wanted for a parole violation, police say.
Officers say the man has barricaded himself inside a home in the area. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.
Distraction devices have been deployed and road closures are now in effect in the area. Residents are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.
Updates to follow.
