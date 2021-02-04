Thursday Afternoon Forecast - Feb. 4, 2021Find out if and when we'll see some more wet weather.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus In California: New Cases Fall, But Deaths Remain HighOfficials are urging people to continue to get tested.

3 hours ago

Father And Stepmother Accused Of Child Abuse, Poisoning, Torture In Death Of 11-Year-Old Roman LopezThe father and stepmother of Roman Lopez have been arrested on multiple charges related to the 11-year-old Placerville boy’s death.

3 hours ago

CHP: Man, 40, With 9 Other DUI Convictions Arrested Again Under Suspicion Of Drunk Driving Near ModestoA man who already had nine other DUI arrests was again arrested under suspicion of drunk driving near Modesto, authorities say. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Father And Stepmother Of Roman Lopez, Placerville Child Found Dead Last Year, Taken Into CustodyCBS13 has learned that Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the father and stepmother of a child who was found dead in Placerville last year, have been taken into custody.

7 hours ago