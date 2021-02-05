  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened in Rocklin late Thursday night.

Rocklin police say, a little before 11 p.m., a person was struck by a car along Sierra College Boulevard between Schriber Way and Stadium Entrance.

Police would not say if the driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian has died.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Officers were still investigating the scene through the early morning hours on Friday.