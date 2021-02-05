ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened in Rocklin late Thursday night.
Rocklin police say, a little before 11 p.m., a person was struck by a car along Sierra College Boulevard between Schriber Way and Stadium Entrance.
Police would not say if the driver stayed at the scene after the crash.
The pedestrian has died.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Father, Stepmother Of Roman Lopez Arrested At Lodge Rural Calaveras County
- Man Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Assault, Folsom Police Say
- Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman Reportedly Armed With Knife In Nevada County
Officers were still investigating the scene through the early morning hours on Friday.