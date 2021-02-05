  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters say they are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a home in Antelope that displaced four people.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene along Rudyard Circle a little after 1 a.m. Friday.

Three cars and the house were involved in the fire. Firefighters worked quickly and were able to make sure the flames didn’t spread to a neighboring home.

Firefighters say the home suffered significant smoke damage. Four people who were living at the home have been displaced; no injuries were reported.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.