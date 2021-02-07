TAMPA BAY, Fla. (AP/CBS13) – Tom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay defense frustrated Patrick Mahomes to lead the Buccaneers to an 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for Brady’s record seventh Super Bowl title.
Brady connected twice in the first half with Gronkowski to give the pair an NFL record 14 playoff TD passes and then added another to Antonio Brown to stake the Bucs to a big halftime lead that the defense had no problem holding.
Mahomes was unable to get the Chiefs into the end zone for the first time in his career. He went 26 for 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.
Brady won it all in his first season in Tampa Bay after winning six Super Bowls with New England. The Bucs got their second championship following the one in the 2002 season.
With a win in Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay became both the first team to play in the big game at home and the first to win it at home.
