RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A North Highlands man is facing charges of homicide and attempted homicide for allegedly hitting two people with a vehicle last month in Rancho Cordova.
Jesus Santiago Alvarez Valencia, 25, was arrested on Jan. 31 in connection to the death of Christopher Ceja Ramirez, 29. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Ramirez and another man were hit by a vehicle in a business parking lot along the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard on Jan. 29.
Ramirez was found unconscious after a vehicle struck him and drove away. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man who was also hit by the vehicle was located with minor injuries and is expected to recover.
Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects at this time. The sheriff's office says the motive and relationship between the suspect and victim are still being investigated.
No other information was released. Officials have not identified the second victim.