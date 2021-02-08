TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock man died Monday afternoon after colliding with a freight train, police said.
According to Turlock police, the 81-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Golden State and made a westbound turn onto Monte Vista through the railroad crossing, colliding with the oncoming train. The train's crossing signals, warning lights and crossing arms were all working prior to the crash, officials said.
Officers located the driver in a blue Subaru. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Turlock Police Department.