SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Solano County Sheriff’s Sergeant, who’s also the brother of actor Chris Pratt, is accused of showing support for a right-wing extremist group.

According to an investigation by Open Vallejo, Sgt. Daniel “Cully” Pratt posted a wooden carving on social media that made references to the “Three Percenters” movement.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the group as a wing of the militia movement that arose in 2009. “Three Percenter” refers to the “erroneous belief that only 3% of colonists fought against the British during the Revolutionary War—but achieved liberty for everybody.”

The Roman numeral III is reportedly used as the Three Percenter logo.

The Open Vallejo report accused several other sheriff’s department employees of supporting the group as well.

On Monday, the Solano County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara defended his employees, issuing a statement to CBS13.

“I want to be clear – the employees targeted in this article all serve this agency and this community with passion and dedication. I am not aware of one instance where any of these employees acted in a manner that was portrayed in this article. When we initially got inquiries about this story, I had personal conversations with the employees in question because it is important to me that the women and men who work for Solano County Sheriff’s Office are people of character and uphold the high standards I have set for this Office. The employees told me that their intention was to support the 2nd amendment and the U.S. Constitution,” Ferrara wrote.

Ferrara went on to say the “Three Percenter” logo has been linked to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“Our office denounces any extremist organization. And if there is ever a time when a member of our office is displaying support to overthrow the government it will be dealt with swiftly. This is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and for law enforcement in general. There is distrust of our profession. It is deeply important to me as Sheriff and for our Office to collaborate with our community and listen to their concerns. We are continually evaluating our guidelines and practices. What has not and will not change is that I expect every member of this agency to treat every member of this community equally and with the utmost respect,” the statement said.