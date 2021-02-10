Push To Recall Gov. NewsomThe effort to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office is close to the 1.5 million signatures it needs to get on the ballot.

Mother Demands Justice After Son Killed By PoliceA mother is demanding justice after her unarmed son was killed in a police shooting near a Modesto Church in December.

Vigil Held For Woman Killed By Nevada County Deputies In Front Of KidsThe family of a woman killed by deputies in Nevada County says she didn't deserve to be shot.

Bald Eagle Found Dead In FolsomFor years, several bald eagles have called Folsom home. But this week, one was found dead along a trail.

Bull On The Loose At UC DavisA bull got loose near the UC Davis campus Wednesday afternoon. University vets were treating him but he tried to discharge himself early. It took about an hour to get the bull back in his enclosure.

