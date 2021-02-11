AUBURN (CBS13) – Two deputies were injured and a North Dakota man was arrested after a struggle during a traffic stop in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

David Roy Dunbar, 44, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, battery on a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and other related charges.

The sheriff’s office said the two deputies suffered minor injuries during the altercation and are expected to recover.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday along Interstate 80 at Dry Creek Road. After being pulled over, Dunbar ran from the vehicle as law enforcement chased him across eastbound I-80, according to the sheriff’s office. Dunbar returned to his vehicle and allegedly continued to resist arrest while trying to reach inside of his vehicle and his waistband.

According to the sheriff’s office, once Dunbar was detained, an approximate 6-inch blade was found in Dunbar’s waistband and a hatchet was found hidden in the driver’s side door along with gun ammunition.

“This is yet another example showing how nothing is routine in the law enforcement profession. Each day can present its own potentially deadly challenges,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Had the deputies not been able to efficiently restrain Dunbar, he could have attacked them using the concealed dagger in his waistband, or the hatchet in the driver’s side door, where he kept reaching.”

Additionally, Erin Bridget McCuiston, 46, of Santa Cruz County, was taken into custody for possession of a concealed dagger and other meth-related charges, authorities said.