SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — Even as California has started to see improvement in coronavirus trends, new numbers from Johns Hopkins University show the state has edged past New York in the grim statistic of the number of deaths due to COVID-19.

California’s death toll reached 45,496 on Thursday, surpassing New York’s toll of 45,312.

CA has administered over 5 million vaccines. 1 in 10 residents have now been vaccinated. Supply is our #1 issue. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 11, 2021

The most recent seven-day test positivity rate has fallen to 4.8%, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The most recent daily number of newly confirmed positive cases was 8,390, down from well over 53,000 in December.

California, however, is grappling with vaccine shortages that are crippling efforts to inoculate substantial numbers in the state of nearly 40 million residents.

In a tweet on Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted how the state had administered more than 5 million COVID-19 vaccines. Still, getting people the vaccine remains an issue.

“Supply is our #1 issue,” Newsom wrote.

The city of Los Angeles had to temporarily close five mass vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium, for lack of supply.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that the city will exhaust its supply of Moderna first doses — two are required for full immunization — by Thursday, forcing it to close drive-through and walk-up vaccination sites on Friday and Saturday.

The sites may not reopen until the city gets more supplies, which could come next Tuesday or Wednesday, although smaller mobile vaccination clinics will continue their work, he said.

