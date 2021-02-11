ESCALON (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of randomly firing a shotgun at passing motorists in south San Joaquin County.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, over the past several months, they’ve been investigating reports of shootings in the River Road area south of Escalon. Detectives say an unknown person had been shooting at passing cars.

In the earlier cases, the victims were not able to get a good description of the suspect or any associated vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, at least three cars were shot at on separate occasions. This time, however, two of the victims were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives were then able to link the car to a man with an extensive criminal history. The suspect, 39-year-old Javier Rivera, was eventually tracked to Riverbank and was arrested.

Deputies say Rivera had a pistol-sized 12-gauge, double-barrel shotgun – as well as a sawed-off pump-action shotgun – in his possession. Rivera reportedly admitted to the three shootings on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Rivera chose his victims at random. He’s believed to have traveled across San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Fresno counties over the past week.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Rivera has been booked into jail and is facing attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at occupied vehicles, and other charges.