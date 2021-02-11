WatchDay 3 of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump
By CBS13 Staff
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A high schooler missing out of Rancho Cordova for nearly a month was found living on the streets of San Jose, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, San Jose police located the kid on February 1 and gathered identifying information from him, including that he attended Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova.

San Jose police then sent a photo of the boy to Cordova High and the Rancho Cordova Police Department in hopes that someone would be able to confirm his identity.

Rancho Cordova police said school resource officer Tracey Jacobs immediately recognized the teen in the photo.

Cordova High staff also confirmed his identity and, along with Officer Jacobs, determined the kid had been missing since Jan. 9.

Rancho Cordova police said the student has since been reunited with his family. His identity was not released.