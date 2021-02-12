SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A hit-and-run crash caused multiple lane closures along I-80 in North Sacramento on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the freeway at Norwood Avenue.
The CHP said a driver involved ran away from the scene and left their car behind. No injuries were reported in the crash.
At least three lanes were closed, but the CHP said they were beginning to reopen just before 10 p.m.
Authorities said a search for the driver that fled will begin once the roadways are cleared.
