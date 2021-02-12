Sacramento Sisters Who Transformed TheaterWe have all heard of musicals, but do you know who created the idea to put music to theatrical plays? It was two young black girls from Sacramento who not only set the entertainment world on fire, they created the American musical.

29 minutes ago

Sex Offender With Cannibal Interests Is Moving In, Some Neighbors Angry They Weren't NotifiedTake a walk down Drywood Way in Orangevale and you'll see white picket fences, neighbors walking their dogs and children riding their bicycles. It's a sleepy neighborhood where everyone knew each other, until now. A surprise neighbor is moving in who mom Melanie Osterman isn't excited about.

36 minutes ago

Woman Works With UC Davis To Regain Sense Of Smell After COVIDShe says she's gone months without her sense of smell.

51 minutes ago

Search For I-80 Hit-And-Run DriverA hit-and-run crash caused multiple lane closures along I-80 in North Sacramento on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

1 hour ago

Authorities Arrest Man Who Had Explosive Go Off In His HandsAuthorities have arrested a man after an explosive went off in his hand, prompting a search of a Stockton home that forced a neighborhood to be evacuated earlier this week.

1 hour ago