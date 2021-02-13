NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – One person was shot during an attempted robbery in North Highlands early Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. near the Little Oak Lane and Myrtle Avenue intersection.
The person shot suffered what authorities described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office did not say whether that person was the suspect in the attempted robbery or if any suspects are outstanding.
More from CBS Sacramento: