CBS13 PM News Update - 2/14/21Here is what's going on around the region.

2 hours ago

Looters Strike Sacramento Home Hit Ravaged By FireLisa Lindsay has been picking up the pieces after a devastating fire ripped through her South Sacramento home, but it's what happened after the flames were put out that broke her heart even more.

2 hours ago

Evening Weather - 2/14/12It's Valentine's Day and Jordan Segundo is here with your extended 7-day forecast!

2 hours ago

Fundraiser Hands Out Packs Of Love To Those In NeedA community fundraiser handed out packs of love this Valentine's Day.

3 hours ago

Crew Puts Our Car Fire In Rio LindaFirefighters said the fire was out in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

3 hours ago